In Initial Public Offering (IPO), as we know that shares are alloted before listing day. So on listing day before the listing price is discovered, investors who want to buy those shares place buy orders and those investors who were already alloted with shares can place sell orders. So with these different buy and sell order, listing price is discovered.

Now consider the case of Direct Listing, here investors place buy orders who want to buy those shares but there in no one to place sell orders as shares are offered by company to directly investors. So how exactly listing price is discovered in this case.

