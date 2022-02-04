0

Suppose I have a family member attempting to send me a larger than normal amount of money. The question comes up of course about how to actually move it. I'd like to assume that there may be multiple rounds of moving, something on the order of 5-10 events total since the entire value will be drawn from separate sources arriving at different times, each one above $10,000.

Wire transfers have associated fees, the originating bank claims "$20" to send a wire transfer, my bank claims $0 in fees to receive a transfer. Reading this link though I see the following quote:

Hidden fees – Your bank might not charge a fee, but there may be an intermediary bank that charges one. You may not know until the money shows up in your account.

How much could those "hidden fees" be in reality? If it introduces a level of uncertainty about how much money is going to actually show up once my family member hits "send," why do people use Wire Transfers over other methods of moving money? Below are other options I know about, but I'm sure is pretty far from exhaustive.

  • Personal Check - The amounts in this case I feel would cause a longer delay in receiving the funds, I understand it could even be refused at my bank.
  • Cashiers Check - If I get mugged walking out of the bank I'm just SOL
  • Some form of connecting account at the originating bank - Only downside I can think of is the level of trust necessary.
  • what countries are involved? how far apart are the two parties? A cashiers check is still made out to a specific person.
    – mhoran_psprep
    35 mins ago
  • @mhoran_psprep Country in both banks cases is United States.
    – Confused About Money
    21 mins ago
Since there was no specific country mentioned, I'll offer a European perspective:

  • wire transfer is secure (certainly compared to alternatives)
  • checks are rare and rather difficult to cash (and some banks might not even know what to do with a random check), and subject to some fees, while:
  • wire transfer is usually free within the Eurozone (was not always the case, but it used to be free at least within one country) if done online; visiting the bank in person to issue the transfer is subject to fees (as almost everything else)
  • it is fast - guaranteed within a working day or so within one country, 3 working days within the Eurozone, often immediate (i.e. few seconds) within one bank, and more and more banks are starting to implement immediate inter-bank transfer (was not always the case)
  • it is the standard of moving money and as such there should be no gotchas
  • IBAN account numbers have a built-in checksum so you are less likely to transfer money to a stranger by mistake
  • nevertheless, if you do the mistake anyway, you can usually revert the transaction (this includes some fees, but still beats losing the money)
  • transferring physical cash is actually illegal over certain threshold (in the thousands of €)
  • Thank you for the perspective, I'd +1 if I could. From your standpoint then, the main benefit for Wire Transfers are the security and speed?
    – Confused About Money
    10 mins ago

