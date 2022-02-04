0.85% is the yield. you'll need to plug the yield, coupon rate, and time to maturity into a bond price calculator to figure out what you actually pay to get that bond.

The higher the yield, the less you pay for bonds. Yield is a measure of the profit of the bond if it's held to maturity, so a lower price means a higher yield (profit).

As an example, if the bond matures in one year and pays a 1% coupon (0.5% semi-annually), then a yield of 0.85% means that the bond will cost 1,001.49