The chart shows USD 0.85. I assume it is per USD 1000 face value T-Bill. What does this USD 0.85 mean?
0.85% is the yield. you'll need to plug the yield, coupon rate, and time to maturity into a bond price calculator to figure out what you actually pay to get that bond.
The higher the yield, the less you pay for bonds. Yield is a measure of the profit of the bond if it's held to maturity, so a lower price means a higher yield (profit).
As an example, if the bond matures in one year and pays a 1% coupon (0.5% semi-annually), then a yield of 0.85% means that the bond will cost 1,001.49
The chart has, indeed, two versions: yield value, as you described, and USD value, as shown on the chart. 0.85 is USD. 14 mins ago
What is the source of the chart? It's possible that it's the premium over par for the bond (e.g. you pay either 1000.85 or 1008.50 per bond) but I've never seen them quoted that way. 10 mins ago
Here's the yield version of this chart. drive.google.com/file/d/190c7ohSzGyxjWZf1eXLSgvIiKX3wEPQs/… 6 mins ago
You can see the live chart here. tradingview.com/chart/3kkd5JSb/?symbol=TVC%3AUS01Y 4 mins ago