The chart shows USD 0.85. I assume it is per USD 1000 face value T-Bill. What does this USD 0.85 mean?

0.85% is the yield. you'll need to plug the yield, coupon rate, and time to maturity into a bond price calculator to figure out what you actually pay to get that bond.

The higher the yield, the less you pay for bonds. Yield is a measure of the profit of the bond if it's held to maturity, so a lower price means a higher yield (profit).

As an example, if the bond matures in one year and pays a 1% coupon (0.5% semi-annually), then a yield of 0.85% means that the bond will cost 1,001.49

