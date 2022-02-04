0

I'm studying about the yield curve now. In particular, I am studying bootstrapping methods to obtain spot rate curve(zero curve). If several bonds and their coupon rate are given, I know how to calculate zero rates and to obtain its curve, but if YTM matrix is given, I want to know how to calculate zero rate. for instance,

I don't even understand why YTM and Spot rate are different when year is between 0.25 and 0.75. Because coupon is not paid for less than a year, yield rate and spot rate are the same. Is there anyone who can help me?

  • yes. But, for zero coupon bonds, yield rate is the same as coupon rate, isn't it?
    – junhui
    No, zero coupons do not have a coupon rate because they do not pay a coupon. That's why they're calls "zero coupon" bonds.
    – D Stanley
Your Answer

