Activision Blizzard reported earnings recently. Activision Blizzard misses on earnings, sees user decline in Q4

Activision Blizzard is also being acquired by Microsoft. This is cited as a reason to not provide guidance or more details on the earnings.

Given the Microsoft deal, Activision Blizzard isn't issuing guidance or any earnings presentation, or holding any call.

Why would being acquired be a reason not to provide guidance or details on the earnings?