I am looking for a way on making mortgage refinancing much simpler for mom in the future without the hassles and overdrafts.

First off, mom opted for a doctor-recommended broker which in turn selected a lawyer to help process the underwriting. She decides to continue with a mortgage company that gives a bad experience to many people.

The biggest problem I found was the lawyer was taking his time responding to things. The whole process began on Jan 7 and every now and then shes asked to submit new documents and sign paperwork for a brand new mortgage term. It got to the point where she finished submitting what I think is the last piece of paperwork right at the moment the mortgage for the last term was (according to her: suddenly) taken out of her bank (Feb 1). And the mortgage people told her it wouldn't be taken out that day.

That's the basics of the story. Now I got questions.

Is it normal for a lawyer to take multiple weeks to ask for bits and pieces of paperwork and to process them slowly? If so, why? and is there a way to expedite the process properly without the lawyer having to switch to another lawyer to serve her?

I suggested to mom to change mortgage companies but she thought the process would take much longer, but I think she would save money. Is it worth it to change companies? I'm trying to save her money.

And she applied for new mortgage with the same company at date of maturity and interest is almost 4%.