I read the term "conventional index mutual funds" in several places.

E.g., https://investor.vanguard.com/etf/faqs:

Similar to conventional index mutual funds, most ETFs try to track an index, such as the S&P 500.

and :

https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/2014/04/26/of-index-funds-is-mutual-fund-or-etf-best-for-you/29243742007/

I believe most investors will have better long-term performance investing in either conventional index mutual funds or ETFs associated with well-known indexes than they would with the majority of actively traded mutual funds or ETFs.

What's the difference between a conventional index mutual fund and a non-conventional index mutual fund?

I've never heard of a "non-conventional index mutual fund". I think "conventional" is just a superfluous term in those articles - the comparison is between index funds (whether mutual funds or ETFs) and non-index, or "active" funds, meaning funds that aren't trying to track a particular index.

Another possibility is that the term "conventional" refers to the mutual fund, distinguishing ETFs from "conventional" funds, whether they track an index or not. This makes a little more sense since an ETF is a mutual funds of sorts, it just trades differently (among other things).

So a better distinction might be "Index ETFs" and "Index-tracking conventional mutual funds".

