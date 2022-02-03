I read the term "conventional index mutual funds" in several places.
Similar to conventional index mutual funds, most ETFs try to track an index, such as the S&P 500.
I believe most investors will have better long-term performance investing in either conventional index mutual funds or ETFs associated with well-known indexes than they would with the majority of actively traded mutual funds or ETFs.
What's the difference between a conventional index mutual fund and a non-conventional index mutual fund?