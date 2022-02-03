What's the difference between a conventional index mutual fund and a non-conventional index mutual fund?

I've never heard of a "non-conventional index mutual fund". I think "conventional" is just a superfluous term in those articles - the comparison is between index funds (whether mutual funds or ETFs) and non-index, or "active" funds, meaning funds that aren't trying to track a particular index.

Another possibility is that the term "conventional" refers to the mutual fund, distinguishing ETFs from "conventional" funds, whether they track an index or not. This makes a little more sense since an ETF is a mutual funds of sorts, it just trades differently (among other things).

So a better distinction might be "Index ETFs" and "Index-tracking conventional mutual funds".