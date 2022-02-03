From the instructions:

The ending percentage share shown on the Capital line is the portion of the capital you would receive if the partnership was liquidated at the end of its tax year by the distribution of undivided interests in the partnership's assets and liabilities. If your capital account is negative or zero, the partnership will have entered zero on this line.

So this is share of capital, not your basis. I.e.: if you had no capital contributions, but by the partnership agreement you own some of the partnership capital - this line will have the value of your share of ownership.