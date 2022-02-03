Let us consider a long forward contract on a 5 year bond which is currently traded at a price of INR 900. The delivery price is INR 920, the time to maturity of the forward contract is two years. The coupon payments of the bond of INR 60 occur after 6 and 12 months each year(the latter shortly before maturity of the forward contract). The continuously compounded annual interest rates for 6 and 12 months are 9% and 10% respectively. Calculate the initial value of forward contract and price of this forward contract

My answer: