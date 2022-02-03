Example:
- I put in a buy order for one share at $100
- Someone puts in a sell order for one share at $90.
Clearly this will result in a trade. But at what price?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Example:
Clearly this will result in a trade. But at what price?