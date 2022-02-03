Who is the counterparty on dividend receivables and payables?
-
What kind of dividend? From a stock? From a savings account?– D Stanley58 mins ago
-
Cash dividend on a listed stock– Carlene52 mins ago
-
The counterparties are the company paying the dividend and the entity receiving it. What "lender" are you referring to?– D Stanley51 mins ago
-
No one I'm particular, just wanted to understand who the counterparty would be. So the issuer is the counterparty. What about if you are short shares?– Carlene46 mins ago
-
I shouldn't have wrote lender, wrong choice of words.– Carlene40 mins ago