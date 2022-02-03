0

Who is the counterparty on dividend receivables and payables?

  • What kind of dividend? From a stock? From a savings account?
    – D Stanley
    58 mins ago
  • Cash dividend on a listed stock
    – Carlene
    52 mins ago
  • The counterparties are the company paying the dividend and the entity receiving it. What "lender" are you referring to?
    – D Stanley
    51 mins ago
  • No one I'm particular, just wanted to understand who the counterparty would be. So the issuer is the counterparty. What about if you are short shares?
    – Carlene
    46 mins ago
  • I shouldn't have wrote lender, wrong choice of words.
    – Carlene
    40 mins ago

