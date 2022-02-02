In the crypto space a token/coin can be defined to have either infinite or a maximum supply. In either case "burning" a token means sending a quantity of tokens to a hex address, e.g. 0x000....000dead , of which nobody owns or knows the keys, rendering those coins inaccessible forever. This makes the token rarer, for sure, and is thought to help maintain its value (in the case of infinite supply) or increase its value (in the case of finite maximum supply)

Traditional fiat finance has employed "Quantitative Easing," or in other words "printing money," which seems to me the opposite of Burning.

Could Burning be good for fiat ? From what I've learned from the DeFi space, a healthy eco-system requires a healthy balance of print and burn, not just print or burn exclusively.