For markets with an order book (let's say limit orders only), what scalar metrics do people use when describing a situation? You can give a full depth chart of course, but short of that is there anything in common use besides bid-ask spread?

Intuitively it seems that there being an order for 1 unit at a certain price should be very different from an order for 10k at that same price. A depth chart captures that, but bid-ask spread does not.