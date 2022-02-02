My pay stub says:

Gross Pay $5,833.96 Federal Income Tax $681.00. <== ? Employee Social Security $361.71 Employee Medicare $84.59 GA State Income Tax $295.20. <== ?

How did Square Payroll calculate these numbers for Federal and State Income tax? (What are the formulas?)

I understand:

6.2% Employer Social Security 1.45% Employer Medicare

Since 6.2% * $5,833.96 = $361.7055 and 1.45% * $5,833.96 = $84.59242 , and those numbers match the paystub, there is no mystery for those.

I just haven't known what the formulas are for income tax and am curious to learn.

And if my gross pay is consistently this amount on each paycheck, will these income tax values always stay the same?