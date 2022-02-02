I can't find a solid definition on the IRS website about this. I did find about foreign persons not sure if that applies.
Are people with permanent residency or even tax residency considered foreign partners?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I can't find a solid definition on the IRS website about this. I did find about foreign persons not sure if that applies.
Are people with permanent residency or even tax residency considered foreign partners?
You're referring to IRS Form 1065 Schedule B question 14.
Foreign partner is defined by IRC Sec. 1446:
(e) Foreign partner
For purposes of this section, the term “foreign partner” means any partner who is not a United States person.
"United States Person" is defined by the IRC Sec. 7701(a)(30):
(A) a citizen or resident of the United States,
Resident, in IRC, refers to tax residency (IRC Sec. 7701(b)).