I can't find a solid definition on the IRS website about this. I did find about foreign persons not sure if that applies.

Are people with permanent residency or even tax residency considered foreign partners?

You're referring to IRS Form 1065 Schedule B question 14.

Foreign partner is defined by IRC Sec. 1446:

(e) Foreign partner

For purposes of this section, the term “foreign partner” means any partner who is not a United States person.

"United States Person" is defined by the IRC Sec. 7701(a)(30):

(A) a citizen or resident of the United States,

Resident, in IRC, refers to tax residency (IRC Sec. 7701(b)).

  • Perfect thank you so much!
    – Michael
    4 hours ago

