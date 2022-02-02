As I understand it, rental management companies will handle finding and to some extent communicating with tenants, and will perform maintenance and repairs on the house. In the city and surrounding metro area I've been looking at houses the vacancy rate is very low, so it seems that having a house occupied would mostly not be an issue.

Assuming I have favorable fixed-rate loans, what would the catch be in buying, say, three houses and turning them all over to rental management companies? While it would be more than half my income (calculated off houses in a certain price range), I could feasibly pay the mortgage for all of them during a sustained multiple vacancy, but that seems unlikely.