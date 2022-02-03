Tesla's fiscal year is the same as a calendar year, going from Jan 1 in the current year till Dec 31 next year.
According to https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/tsla/financials
ANNUAL
Period Ending: 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Total Revenue $31,536,000 $24,578,000 $21,461,000 $11,759,000
Apple's fiscal year is so strange:
According to https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/aapl/financials
ANNUAL
Period Ending: 9/25/2021 9/26/2020 9/28/2019 9/29/2018 Total Revenue $365,817,000 $274,515,000 $260,174,000 $265,595,000
The line labeled "Period Ending" is 9/25/2021, 9/26/2020, 9/28/2019, 9/29/2018, which means that
- Apple's 2017-2018 fiscal year goes from 10/1/2017 till 9/29/2018
- Apple's 2018-2019 fiscal year goes from 9/30/2018 till 9/28/2019
- Apple's 2019-2020 fiscal year goes from 9/29/2019 till 9/26/2020
- Apple's 2020-2021 fiscal year goes from 9/27/2020 till 9/25/2021
It is not smart to set a period for a fiscal year. Why didn't they set Oct 1 in the current year till Sep 30 next year or another similar way for simplicity?