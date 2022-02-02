tesla's fiscal year is the same as calendar year ,going from
01-01 on current year till
12-31 on next year.
https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/tsla/financials
ANNUAL
Period Ending: 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017
Total Revenue $31,536,000 $24,578,000 $21,461,000 $11,759,000
apple's fiscal year is so strange:
https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/aapl/financials
ANNUAL
Period Ending: 9/25/2021 9/26/2020 9/28/2019 9/29/2018
Total Revenue $365,817,000 $274,515,000 $260,174,000 $265,595,000
The line labeled
Period Ending is as
9/25/2021 9/26/2020 9/28/2019 9/29/2018,which means that
apple's 2017-2018 fiscal year goes from 10/1/2017 till 9/29/2018
apple's 2018-2019 fiscal year goes from 9/30/2018 till 9/28/2019
apple's 2019-2020 fiscal year goes from 9/29/2019 till 9/26/2020
apple's 2020-2021 fiscal year goes from 9/27/2020 till 9/25/2021
It is not smart to set period for fiscal year, why doesn't set
10/1 on current year till
9/30 on next year or other similar way for simplicity?