Some companies want the financial year to end at the end of a month, others want it to end at the end of a specific week.

A comment noted that the end of the year for Apple has been the last Friday of September.

Ending on a specific day of the week they will also end the quarters every 13 weeks. They occasionally need to have a 53 week year and a quarter with a 14th week. The company does this to allow them to more easily compare quarters, without having to know the number of days in each quarter. They also don't have to be concerned about the number of weekends in each quarter.