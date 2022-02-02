2

tesla's fiscal year is the same as calendar year ,going from 01-01 on current year till 12-31 on next year.

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/tsla/financials
ANNUAL
Period Ending:  12/31/2020  12/31/2019  12/31/2018  12/31/2017
Total Revenue   $31,536,000 $24,578,000 $21,461,000 $11,759,000

apple's fiscal year is so strange:

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/aapl/financials
ANNUAL
Period Ending:  9/25/2021   9/26/2020   9/28/2019   9/29/2018
Total Revenue   $365,817,000    $274,515,000    $260,174,000    $265,595,000

The line labeled Period Ending is as 9/25/2021 9/26/2020 9/28/2019 9/29/2018,which means that

apple's  2017-2018 fiscal year goes from 10/1/2017 till 9/29/2018
apple's  2018-2019 fiscal year goes from 9/30/2018 till 9/28/2019
apple's  2019-2020 fiscal year goes from 9/29/2019 till 9/26/2020
apple's  2020-2021 fiscal year goes from 9/27/2020 till 9/25/2021

It is not smart to set period for fiscal year, why doesn't set 10/1 on current year till 9/30 on next year or other similar way for simplicity?

Improve this question
New contributor
showkey is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 3
    Comment because this is a bit speculative, but note that every financial year ends on the last Saturday of September - which suggests perhaps they're simply doing it because this pattern fits their internal processes well?
    – Andrew
    4 hours ago
  • Maybe they are using a lunar calendar? 😁
    – gaefan
    3 hours ago
2

Some companies want the financial year to end at the end of a month, others want it to end at the end of a specific week.

A comment noted that the end of the year for Apple has been the last Friday of September.

Ending on a specific day of the week they will also end the quarters every 13 weeks. They occasionally need to have a 53 week year and a quarter with a 14th week. The company does this to allow them to more easily compare quarters, without having to know the number of days in each quarter. They also don't have to be concerned about the number of weekends in each quarter.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

showkey is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.