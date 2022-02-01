When are you "rich enough" that you can skip bonds when planning for retirement?

When you can afford to take the worst expected drop in your investments and still be able to draw your required retirement income.

Most people look at retirement as a sort of "savings account" that they pull from periodically. With an ultra-conservative bond portfolio, you might expect to earn 4% with minimal risk. With a more aggressive portfolio, you might make 8% on average, but have some years where you have a 20% drop (in exchange for years with a 30% gain).

The problem with drops is that if, in addition to pulling money out, the market takes say a 20% drop (which it's come close to so far this year), it takes an even bigger rise in the market to make up for that loss. It takes a 25% gain to make up for a 20% loss, so it may take some time to make up for large losses.

On the other hand, if you have $10 million as you mention, then you can take a 20% hit (it will still be emotionally painful) and still have $8 million to draw from. Unless you're drawing tens of thousands a month, you still have plenty of time to recover from that amount of loss.

There's not really a "rule of thumb". A good retirement plan looks at your future expenses, plans for the appropriate amount of draws, calculates how much average return is required, and the corresponding amount or risk you can afford.

So it's not always necessary to go ultra-conservative at retirement - it all depends on how much you have and how much you need (and what level of risk you're emotionally comfortable with).