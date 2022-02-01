This is for GNC 4.9, Build ID Flathub 4.9-1. So YMMV, but you can probably still find and change the file you need in the lengthy text below.

TL;DR: Find the file called balsheet-eg.eguile.scm , then edit this file to change Imbalance Amount to the label of your choice. I chose Unrealized Gain/(Loss) , for example.

Here are some suggestions for finding the file on a Linux system:

I found a file with Imbalance Amount in it at /var/lib/flatpak/app/org.gnucash.GnuCash/x86_64/stable/*/files/share/guile/site/2.2/gnucash/reports/templates/balsheet-eg.eguile.scm . There's a big, long hexadecimal number where the * appears in the path. I'm 99% certain that will be different for a each flatpak installation.

You can find the report on your system like this:

$ sudo find /var/lib -name balsheet-eg.eguile.scm

If you don't want to sudo (or can't), you could do this like this under the assumption that you have access to the file (but you can't change it without sudo, soooo....):

$ find /var/lib -name balsheet-eg.eguile.scm 2>/dev/null

It will help if you know approximately where to look; and /var/lib may not be where you're installed. The atomic option is to look from / , but that may take a very long time, depending on your system. You can also try looking here:

/opt /lib /home/you

Again, it depends heavily on your installation.

One final possibility: run $ df to get a list of filesystems on your system. Now run this command, substituting each "reasonable" filesystem for $FS .

$ sudo find $FS -mount -name balsheet-eg.eguile.scm

The term "reasonable" means not filesystems like /data or /Videos , etc.

The -mount option prevents find from descending past a mount point, so going out to search your NFS movie database doesn't happen.

Here are some filesystems to search: / , /opt , /var , /home . If you have multiple users, you might want to limit /home to just yourself and only do so if you're pretty sure you installed locally to your home directory (you'll know.)

Feeling nerdy? Use this instead:

$ for FS in / /var /var/lib /opt /usr /lib /usr/lib; do > sudo find $FS -mount -name balsheet-eg.eguile.scm > done

Once you find the file, make sure you make a copy of the un-mangled file. Then use your favorite editor to find the phrase Imbalance Amount in the file. Change it to whatever you think is more appropriate.

Caveat: if you upgrade, it's possible -- even likely -- that the upgrade will overwrite your changes. Just change it again. Note that saving the report through GNC only saves the report options. The underlying report, including this phrase we just changed, is not saved when you save a report. This also means that any report you have saved through Reports->Save Report Configuration[ As...] will have the new Unrealized Gain/(Loss) label when you run (or reload) it.

Finished product (uses other-than-default options in the report):