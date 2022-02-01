"Risk Free" only means that the risk of default is zero (the Fed will always pay off its bonds by borrowng or printing more money) and the return is guaranteed if they are held to maturity. But they can certainly go down in value if interest rates rise, since a bond that pays 3% is more valuable than one that pays 2% (all else being equal).

So if investors think that interest rates will rise (possibly due to recession, possibly for other reasons) then they will sell bonds now and buy them at higher interest rates later.

That is in incredibly simplified example, but your main question seems to be around the bonds being "risk free" when in fact there's no risk of default but certainly risk of losing value.