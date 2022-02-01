I am new to purchasing vehicles and handling financial matters in general. I am trying to improve my financial literacy but still have a ways to go. My father is currently trying to purchase a vehicle for use as a yellow cab in New York City. We recently went to a Toyota dealership and are almost near closing. A few problems have arisen since then. I checked my father's credit score on Equifax prior to the dealership asking him for his details. However, a few days later the dealership reported a score 116 points lower than what I had seen myself. He stated that those websites are often inaccurate but my father would still be able to finance if I were to co-sign. I, of course, agreed to this. Recently when we went to sign the documents only I signed. I was a bit confused about this and when I asked what I was signing, all he said was "for the loan"

Afterward, the car should have been released but the dealer demanded the car be registered first. The car will be yellow within a week however he wanted the car to be registered as black (the condition in which they are releasing the vehicle). I asked for communication to be through email after this - the next day the salesperson yelled at me. He said he felt that I bullied and pressured him into giving me his email. What...?

Something very shady appears to be happening here and I want to know what documents etc I should check. I told my father to close the deal with him but due to the vehicle shortage and his urgent need to begin work, he is a bit hesitant. Any assistance in this matter would be greatly appreciated.