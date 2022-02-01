1

I like to invest in a fund or ETF that invests itself according to the momentum strategies described in the paper by Jegadeesh and Titman, i.e. investing into stock with recent strong performance and going short on stocks with recent weak performance.

While various products contain "Momentum" in the product name (such as this by Vanguard), these products commonly only invest into stocks with recent appreciation. Is there a mutual fund (preferably by a large and well-established provider) available to private investors which implements both going long and short? I wonder if short selling is considered too risky as part of an ETF or mutual fund to be implemented?

  • 1
    There are certainly inverse ETFs that go short an index they aim to reverse the performance of, but I don’t know about one for momentum.
    – Kevin Arlin
    7 hours ago
  • 1
    So - you want to have a "momentum" ETF that goes long high momentum stocks and short low momentum stocks?
    – D Stanley
    2 hours ago
  • Thanks for your comment, @DStanley. That's indeed what I was looking for.
    – fabian
    33 mins ago