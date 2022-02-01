Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 3 hours ago. Improve this question

I like to invest in a fund or ETF that invests itself according to the momentum strategies described in the paper by Jegadeesh and Titman, i.e. investing into stock with recent strong performance and going short on stocks with recent weak performance.

While various products contain "Momentum" in the product name (such as this by Vanguard), these products commonly only invest into stocks with recent appreciation. Is there a mutual fund (preferably by a large and well-established provider) available to private investors which implements both going long and short? I wonder if short selling is considered too risky as part of an ETF or mutual fund to be implemented?