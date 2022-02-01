Reddit user Freepurrs wrote this interesting answer:

One reason that insurance gives is that when starting a medication or you have a condition that may require adjustment of medication, a 30 day supply at a time is a good amount to assess efficacy and change the dose if needed. If you are changed to a higher or lower dose, you don’t get refunds for medication that’s been collected and your new dose may not be a multiple of the old dose.

Once you are stable at a dose, some insurance will only let you get the 90 day supply at their in-house mail order Pharmacy, which saves them money.

Another other issue is checking for compliance for some meds. If someone has to pick up their heart meds monthly, it’s easy to catch if they don’t fill their meds for a couple of months. Some insurances send a letter/fax to the prescribing doctor about possible medication non-compliance so they can check in on the patient if needed, or they can check a box that says the patient isn’t on this med anymore and fax it back. Some insurances have an outreach nurse who will call if medication refills haven’t been picked up for a while to check on pts. It’s in the insurance’s best interest if people with chronic conditions are compliant with medication to avoid more costly hospitalizations and treatments.

The final issue is that some drugs and supplies are re-sold by patients at a higher value. This is more common for things like blood testing strips for diabetics. There are companies that will buy and resell your strips and others sell them directly online. Some people might have a prescription for enough strips to test 3x a day for 90 days. Some people will decide to test much less and sell the remaining strips. Restricting the number of strips you can buy at once cuts down on resellers. Also if someone is regularly trying to refill strips early, pharmacists and/or doctors may get a notice. If the patient is testing more often for a reason and is logging their data, the doctor might increase the prescription to 4x daily or consider evaluation for a continuous monitor. But if the patient never has any blood sugar data stored in their machine but is regularly running out of strips and their sugar is in poor control, they may not be using the strips right or they may be selling them.