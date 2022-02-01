The definition of DSO is:

Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) = Accounts Receivable (AR)/Total Credit Sales * (# of days)

If you look at any finance website such as Investopedia, they will say the following: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/d/dso.asp

Days sales outstanding (DSO) is a measure of the average number of days that it takes a company to collect payment for a sale. DSO is often determined on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis.

I do not understand how this measures the number of days it takes to collect payment for sale. AR by definition is sales made on credit and dollars to be paid by the customer within the year--You may get the money, you may not.

Instead I think of DSO as the percentage of sales made on credit to customers. This has nothing to do with the number of days it takes to collect.

I'd appreciate if anyone can help me understand this rather than just memorizing ratios.

Thanks