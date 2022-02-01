0

The definition of DSO is:

Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) = Accounts Receivable (AR)/Total Credit Sales * (# of days)

If you look at any finance website such as Investopedia, they will say the following: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/d/dso.asp

Days sales outstanding (DSO) is a measure of the average number of days that it takes a company to collect payment for a sale. DSO is often determined on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis.

I do not understand how this measures the number of days it takes to collect payment for sale. AR by definition is sales made on credit and dollars to be paid by the customer within the year--You may get the money, you may not.

Instead I think of DSO as the percentage of sales made on credit to customers. This has nothing to do with the number of days it takes to collect.

I'd appreciate if anyone can help me understand this rather than just memorizing ratios.

Thanks

AR is the amount of sales on credit that have not been collected yet. As new credit sales are made, AR goes up, and as people pay their bills, AR goes down.

As you look at a larger time period, the total sales goes up, but the A/R balance should stay roughly the same (it does not scale with time).

If you divide the average AR balance over some time period (e.g. a year) by the total amount of sales made on credit (not total sales), then you get a percentage. That is the average percentage of total credit sales that have not been collected.

Say in a year your average AR balance is 10% of your total credit sales. That tells you that on average, it took 36.5 (0.10 * 365) days to collect on your credit sales since your AR balance is about 10% of the overall sale balance. It's not an exact measure of the # of days it takes to collect since it could be skewed in either direction by larger sales but without detailed sales records it should be a rough average.

