I set up a strawman GNC file and used the business defaults for accounts. The A/R and A/P accounts are both set up as placeholder accounts by this process. When I tried to post an invoice, it said I couldn't post to the A/R account.

Now, I also noticed that the Opening Balances equity account is a placeholder. However, I can go to any given account and use the Opening Balance tab to enter a value there.

This suggests to me that Opening Balances is special in some way and the system supports that by only allowing me to change it through this limited mechanism.

This makes sense.

But back to A/R. (Unverified, but assume that it works the same for A/P.) It seems to me that either GNC doesn't quite follow that model here or maybe there's some oversight in the invoice posting system that prevents me from posting to such a protected A/R account. Or that GNC wants me to create sub accounts under the placeholder (also A/R accounts, obviously) and post to those. The latter does work.

A third possibility is to change the A/R account that was automatically created for me from placeholder to normal. This also works.

I'm running GNC 4.8 on Linux here.

I wonder, then: What was the designed behavior?

And, if A/R sub-accounts is the way to go: what would be the design of those sub-accounts? i.e., what should differentiate one A/R sub-account from the next?

I assume that if I can't think of a good reason to sub-account A/R; having no sub-accounts and just un-checking the placeholder attribute for the main A/R account is perfectly good accounting practice. Yes?

7
  • I'm not sure I understand what it is that you're actually asking here... You've listed all the options quite nicely.
    – littleadv
    7 hours ago
  • I'm asking which of these most people use, I suppose. Also, explicitly, sub-accounts in A/[RP]... what should those be if used?
    – fbicknel
    6 hours ago
  • 1
    Most people use cash-based accounting and don't use A/P or A/R accounts at all
    – littleadv
    6 hours ago
  • I suppose that's true for personal use. But I've read that accrual is quite common in businesses. I personally use GNC for both and use both models. I've heretofore run the two in the same file (I know, bad practice), as the "business" has just been some light contracting work on the side. I'm thinking about splitting off the business and making it all official, hence my playing around with the new file. :) Didn't think that was important to the question, so I guess I did a little TL;DR there.
    – fbicknel
    6 hours ago
  • 2
    Well... This is personal finance site. Small business (especially sole proprietors) are rarely accrual basis. You should definitely not "mix and match" and run "both in the same file". You're either cash-basis or accrual basis, you can't be both.
    – littleadv
    6 hours ago

