The IRS doesn't care which pocket you take the money out to pay them.

If you have both a salaried (W2, as you say) job and a side contractor gig, you can most definitely adjust your salary withholding to also cover your additional tax liability from your side gig. Same goes with non-earned income (e.g.: you expect to have capital gains, or rental income, or win the lottery - you can adjust your salary withholding to cover for that).

From your question it was not immediately clear that you have this situation where you are both a salaried employee and a contractor, but from your comments you indicated that that is so.