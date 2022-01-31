0

EPS (Earnings Per Share) is typically listed along with what seems to be much more insightful metrics for equities.

Is EPS useful in it's own right, or does one need to plug it in to an equation to make it useful?

Let's create a simplified example to examine this:

Let's first look at fictional company ABC. Their total earnings are €100 per annum. 100% of their company is divided into 5 shares. Thus, the EPS will be €20.

Now, let's compare that to fictional company XYZ. Their total earnings are €100 per annum. 100% of their company is divided into 10 shares. Thus, their EPS will be €10.

The EPS of ABC is 2x that of XYZ, but the earnings of both companies are identical. Thus, it seems like EPS, unless plugged into a formula, is almost meaningless. By itself, the only real value seems to be if it is positive or negative.

How does one use EPS as a valuable tool in evaluating an equity?

You are correct that EPS by itself is not useful - but just "plugging it into a formula" does not always help either. There is a lot of context behind an individual company's earnings that need to be considered as well.

The most common use of EPS is to compare it to the stock price ("P/E Ratio"). That tells you how much you're paying for those earnings (or, how "cheap" a stock is compared to its earning potential). But even that is not always enough to completely evaluate a company.

How consistent are the earnings? How much are they growing? Are there irregular ("non-recurring") expenses or revenues that are skewing the earnings? Are there "creative accounting" measures taking place that may skew the earnings? How do the earnings compare to other similar companies?

All of those are additional questions that should be evaluated as well. Not all of them are completely quantifiable, either.

