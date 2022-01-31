EPS (Earnings Per Share) is typically listed along with what seems to be much more insightful metrics for equities.

Is EPS useful in it's own right, or does one need to plug it in to an equation to make it useful?

Let's create a simplified example to examine this:

Let's first look at fictional company ABC. Their total earnings are €100 per annum. 100% of their company is divided into 5 shares. Thus, the EPS will be €20.

Now, let's compare that to fictional company XYZ. Their total earnings are €100 per annum. 100% of their company is divided into 10 shares. Thus, their EPS will be €10.

The EPS of ABC is 2x that of XYZ, but the earnings of both companies are identical. Thus, it seems like EPS, unless plugged into a formula, is almost meaningless. By itself, the only real value seems to be if it is positive or negative.

How does one use EPS as a valuable tool in evaluating an equity?