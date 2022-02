there are 2 dates for each sec form: 1 is the filing date, the other is the accepted date. I looked at those 2 questions: first question and second question

I need to understand:

at which date the original file is accesible to the public? at which date the structured files (for example xml or txt with xml inside in form 4 ) is accesible to the public?

the first question (link) got an answer without votes, and also closed. please make a clarification about it