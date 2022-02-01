2

A fiscal year is any 12-month period that the company uses for accounting purposes. If a company's fiscal year is the same as the calendar year, it is simple determine its fiscal year. A financial report covers from 2020/1/1 till 2020/12/31. It is called 2020 year's financial report.

If a company's fiscal year is from 4/1 till 3/31 on next year, and a financial report cover from 2020/4/1 till 2021/3/31, is it called 2020 year's financial report or 2021 year's financial report?

If a company's fiscal year is from 9/1 till 8/31 on next year, and a financial report cover from 2020/9/1 till 2021/8/31, is it called 2020 year's financial report or 2021 year's financial report?

If a company's fiscal year is from 12/1 till 11/30 on next year, and a financial report cover from 2020/12/1 till 2021/11/30, is it called 2020 year's financial report or 2021 year's financial report, then?

  When forming a company, one can choose to use which ever fiscal year they wish. Some prefer Jan, others September. Some, because of the fast moving nature of their business might choose a different month because that is the month they started.
Typical nomenclature would be to refer to the calendar year of the last month of a company's fiscal year.

ie: A company with a year going from April 1 2021 to March 31 2022, would typically call that year "2022".

To remove confusion with a 'regular' Jan 1 2022 - Dec 31 2022 year, some people would refer to that as "fiscal 2022", or perhaps "year ended 2022" or in longest form removing all doubt "year ended Mar 31 2022".

