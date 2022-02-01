A fiscal year is any 12-month period that the company uses for accounting purposes. If a company's fiscal year is the same as the calendar year, it is simple determine its fiscal year. A financial report covers from 2020/1/1 till 2020/12/31. It is called 2020 year's financial report.

If a company's fiscal year is from 4/1 till 3/31 on next year, and a financial report cover from 2020/4/1 till 2021/3/31, is it called 2020 year's financial report or 2021 year's financial report?

If a company's fiscal year is from 9/1 till 8/31 on next year, and a financial report cover from 2020/9/1 till 2021/8/31, is it called 2020 year's financial report or 2021 year's financial report?

If a company's fiscal year is from 12/1 till 11/30 on next year, and a financial report cover from 2020/12/1 till 2021/11/30, is it called 2020 year's financial report or 2021 year's financial report, then?