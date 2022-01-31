We're in the US. I'm confused about how getting married affected our taxes. Last year (unmarried) I got $1200-$1400 in tax refunds.

This year we thought we would open TurboTax and test how filing jointly / separately would affect our returns. We always heard that you pay relatively less taxes married, so we expected filing jointly would give better returns than usual. She filed as unemployed last year. This year she had $23K in income with $1400 witheld federally.

Well, filing separately, Turbo Tax says I get $1400 back and she gets <$400 back. Filing jointly we get $1800 back. (No dependants) I realize there are lots of variables and this forum can't answer to our exact scenario. But I'm just curious if anyone can explain generally how this can happen.

My intuition about taxes is that when someone makes some small yearly amount like $23K would get a pretty significant % of income tax paid refunded. Clearly something can significantly change that.