I am learning options theory and I am trying to understand how the strike price of an option is determined initially.

Am I right that on the day the option contract is written, the strike price is simply equal to the cost of the (underlying asset)?

So if the current price of one share is $10 and the option contract is made today to buy 100 shares on some specified date in future, then the strike price is simply 100 x $10 = $1,000?