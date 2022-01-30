Without having read those specific tax treaties, the general rule is that tax is due where you perform the work, especially if you also live in that country or if the employer has a permanent establishment in that country.

So if you move to Germany and work from there, you must tax your global income in Germany. The UK would have no grounds to tax you, since you're neither working nor living in the UK.

But it's not just a matter of taxes. It's also a matter of worker's rights, insurance, and social security. If you work in Germany, your employment relationship would have to be subject to German rules. Most employers foreign employers are not set up to do this. Self-employment is not generally an alternative since Germany has rules similar to the UK's IR35. But there are some companies that can serve as your employer of record in Germany, for a price. You could also elect to handle the employment bureaucracy yourself (like deducting your own taxes) but that's noticeably more effort.

The same applies mutatis mutandis for other EU countries like Austria.