I received 1099Q and 1098T. The withdrawal was for tuition. I am not qualified for any education credits.

Can I not report this on my tax return?

Yes. It doesn't need to be reported.

Here's the instructions for Turbo Tax:

If the distribution doesn’t exceed the amount of the student's qualifying expenses, then you don't have to report any of the distribution as income on your tax return.

