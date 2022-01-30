I received 1099Q and 1098T. The withdrawal was for tuition. I am not qualified for any education credits.
Can I not report this on my tax return?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I received 1099Q and 1098T. The withdrawal was for tuition. I am not qualified for any education credits.
Can I not report this on my tax return?
Can I not report this on my tax return?
Yes. It doesn't need to be reported.
Here's the instructions for Turbo Tax:
If the distribution doesn’t exceed the amount of the student's qualifying expenses, then you don't have to report any of the distribution as income on your tax return.