If your wife wants to manage these 2K for your kid she should open a separate account with her as a custodian. If she's OK with you being responsible for managing the money - she can deposit to the same account where you are the custodian. Either way the money belongs to the kid.

Gift tax is not relevant to your question, but you may be thinking of the "gift splitting" rule where you need to file form 709 just to report that the $17K gift you made was actually from you and your spouse. But that's not what you're doing, you both are giving separate gifts, so shouldn't be a concern.