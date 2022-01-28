For PO Box you'll probably report it on line 20 as "other deductions".

For Paypal fees - if those are deducted directly from the transactions then they just reduce gross receipts, otherwise - also line 20.

Business application and formation costs are considered "startup costs" and there are specific rules for them:

Only up to $5000 of startup costs can be deducted (again - line 20)

If your startup costs are more than $50K, the excess reduces the deduction (i.e.: if your startup costs are $55K and more - you can deduct nothing)

Startup costs you cannot deduct are amortized over the period of 15 years.

See Publication 535 on start up costs.