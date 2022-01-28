I have the following type of expenses:
- PO box
- Business application and formation fees
- Paypal fees
How do I list these in my 1065? Are these considered cost of goods sold or under other?
For PO Box you'll probably report it on line 20 as "other deductions".
For Paypal fees - if those are deducted directly from the transactions then they just reduce gross receipts, otherwise - also line 20.
Business application and formation costs are considered "startup costs" and there are specific rules for them:
See Publication 535 on start up costs.