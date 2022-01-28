0

I have the following type of expenses:

  • PO box
  • Business application and formation fees
  • Paypal fees

How do I list these in my 1065? Are these considered cost of goods sold or under other?

For PO Box you'll probably report it on line 20 as "other deductions".

For Paypal fees - if those are deducted directly from the transactions then they just reduce gross receipts, otherwise - also line 20.

Business application and formation costs are considered "startup costs" and there are specific rules for them:

  • Only up to $5000 of startup costs can be deducted (again - line 20)
  • If your startup costs are more than $50K, the excess reduces the deduction (i.e.: if your startup costs are $55K and more - you can deduct nothing)
  • Startup costs you cannot deduct are amortized over the period of 15 years.

See Publication 535 on start up costs.

