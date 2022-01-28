0

At some point during 2021, my income ended up exceeding the limit to directly contribute to a Roth IRA, which was unexpected. At that time, I had already contributed an amount below the limit (let's say $4000 of a $6000 limit). I recharacterized all $4000 to a traditional IRA, which required calculating Net Income Attributable (NIA), or gains on that $4000 since making the contribution. Let's say the NIA was $500. Later, I also contributed $2000 directly to the new traditional IRA I had.

Does the $500 in NIA count toward my total contributions? In the scenario above, would my total contributions for 2021 be $6000 or $6500?

I am located in the USA.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.