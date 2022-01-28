How are Bid and Ask calculated? If someone offers to sell a single share of a stock at twice yesterday's price at closing, does that inflated price become the Ask? Or is Ask an average of some kind, like the average selling-price of the top n offers to sell?
Ask is always the lowest price that someone is willing to sell their shares for, whether it's one share or millions. If someone offers their shares for a lower price, that becomes the new ask. If someone has a bid that's higher than the ask (they're willing to pay more that the other is wanting to sell for), the orders are matched up and a transaction happens.
If someone puts in an offer that's higher than the current lowest offer, their offer goes in a "queue" that's ordered by the price (lowest first) and time (earliest first). Only when all lower offers are filled does that offer get to be the "ask".
And vice-versa for the bid.
-
I think you're saying that it is the single lowest asking price. Is that right? The queue order is
by price by time. So that if there were 100,000 would-be sellers the queue would have 100,000 items in it?– Tim8 mins ago