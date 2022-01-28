I read on https://money.stackexchange.com/a/148888/5656 the following statement regarding the creation/redemption of ETF shares by an Authorized Participant (AP) when the ETF price deviated too much from its underlying securities cause cap gain distributions:

This redemption mechanism can also remove capital gains and permit non-redeeming shareholders to defer taxes on their gains.

Why does the redemption of ETF shares by an Authorized Participant when the ETF price deviated too much from its underlying securities may permit non-redeeming shareholders to defer taxes on their gains?