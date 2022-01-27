0

In March of 2021 I deposited $8000 into my HSA account but am now being told by my custodian that it went toward my 2021 contribution, not the 2020 as I intended, which follows the same pattern I have established over the past few years.

They say it's too late to redirect it as a contribution for the 2020 tax year because it was deposited in March of 2021. However, I claimed that $8000 as an HSA contribution when I filed my 2020 taxes.

Would the IRS allow me to correct this deposit with the custodian to show it being contributed in 2020, or do I have to amend my taxes to show no contribution for 2020?

I can't use it for 2021 because my husband goes on Medicare in May and I in December, so after prorating our eligible HSA contributions, we will have contributed a few thousand in excess.

To make matters worse our IRA custodian, per our request, processed ANOTHER $8000, which basically has nowhere to go (our intention was to have it go toward our 2021 contribution) and would create a situation where it would be very much in excess of the allowable contribution. This custodian also states they cannot stop the deposit nor put a freeze on my account to refuse the incoming deposit.

Any advice? Thank you!

A lot of things to unpack here...

HSA

The IRS has Pub 969 that details a lot of things with regards to HSA contributions. Among other things it says that you're allowed to make contributions up to April 2021, and you made your contribution in March 2021. You should be OK.

The fact that the custodian didn't attribute it to the right year is annoying and may prompt questions from the IRS, but while annoying - doesn't have to be your problem. You did nothing wrong, their response is incorrect. You can refer them to the Pub 969 that says this:

When To Contribute

You can make contributions to your HSA for 2020 until April 15, 2021. If you fail to be an eligible individual during 2020, you can still make contributions until April 15, 2021, for the months you were an eligible individual.

You deposited it within the allowed time period, and you reported it properly on your 2020 tax return.

The IRS will have trouble matching your tax returns to your custodian's reports and may issue a threatening letter with questions - you'll deal with it if and when you get it and will respond with the explanation that you presented here and proper documentation to support it and you'll be fine. You may want to pay for a couple of hours of CPA's/EA's time to help you there.

IRA

IRA and HSA contributions are not related. If you have enough earnings in 2021 for $8000 IRA contribution then there shouldn't be any problem. Why is it a concern?

