0

From Policy Spotlight: Authorized Participants (mirror), which Orange Coast- reinstate Monica referred me to:

If the price of an ETF share deviates from the value of its underlying securities, an AP may have an economic incentive to create or redeem ETF shares.

Which they illustrate with this flowchart:

enter image description here

Does such a creation or the redemption of ETF shares by an Authorized Participant when the price of the ETF share deviates from the value of its underlying securities cause any capital gain distributions to the retail investors?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.