From Policy Spotlight: Authorized Participants (mirror), which Orange Coast- reinstate Monica referred me to:

If the price of an ETF share deviates from the value of its underlying securities, an AP may have an economic incentive to create or redeem ETF shares.

Which they illustrate with this flowchart:

Does such a creation or the redemption of ETF shares by an Authorized Participant when the price of the ETF share deviates from the value of its underlying securities cause any capital gain distributions to the retail investors?