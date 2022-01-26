I am reading contradictory statements.

https://money.stackexchange.com/a/148855/5656 says yes:

Only rarely - if the offer or demand for the ETF accumulates significantly over several days and moves the ETF price too far from the underlying net assets - will fund management buy or sell underlying shares.

https://investor.vanguard.com/etf/faqs says no:

An index ETF only buys and sells stocks when its benchmark index does. Big investment moves—like when a company is removed from the index completely—happen very rarely.

If the offer or demand for the ETF accumulates significantly over several days and moves the ETF price too far from the underlying net assets, does the fund management buy or sell underlying shares?