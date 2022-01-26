In 2021 I purchased a foreign investment property. The property is land, zoned for residential use, with the intent that a home is built on it once approvals go through. Needless to say it has not generated any income. I also spent money on flying out to inspect the property, property purchase taxes, architect fees and more.

Am I able to take any deductions against this investment in my situation, either for federal or state (California)? e.g. real estate taxes, depreciation, etc.

I do not own a business and both my wife and I are W-2 employees.