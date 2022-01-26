I received yesterday a form letter saying IRS has no record of my (paper) tax return. They did promptly cash the check that was in the same envelope, and show me as having paid them the money, but they don't know the details. I have to promptly resend them my form (happily, I always save a copy of everything).

My question is, given news of all the problems at IRS last year, did they lose a lot of paper forms? Part of me suspects an attempt to push people to filing online, which I don't want to do. But it's probably just incompetence.

Also, I'm thinking of sending it via certified mail this time, but maybe that's pointless, since it wasn't lost in the USPS last time (since the check was cashed).