Seems easy enough to ensure my qualified dependents match (are checked on form 1040) to what is inputted into line 4a on schedule 8812. Both match but I keep getting a rejected notice.

Issue : Business Rule S8812-F1040-005 - Schedule 8812 (Form 1040), QlfyChildUnderAgeSSNCnt must be equal to the number of dependents with EligibleForChildTaxCreditInd checked in the return.

The following information may help you determine the form at issue: Field/Xpath: /efile:Return/efile:ReturnData/efile:IRS1040Schedule8812/efile:QlfyChildUnderAgeSSNCnt