1

Seems easy enough to ensure my qualified dependents match (are checked on form 1040) to what is inputted into line 4a on schedule 8812. Both match but I keep getting a rejected notice.

Issue : Business Rule S8812-F1040-005 - Schedule 8812 (Form 1040), QlfyChildUnderAgeSSNCnt must be equal to the number of dependents with EligibleForChildTaxCreditInd checked in the return.

The following information may help you determine the form at issue: Field/Xpath: /efile:Return/efile:ReturnData/efile:IRS1040Schedule8812/efile:QlfyChildUnderAgeSSNCnt

Improve this question
New contributor
user115272 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • You can report issues here and check for known issues with dates for fix here.
    – user102008
    26 mins ago

Your Answer

user115272 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.