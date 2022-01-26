My Uncle does taxes by hand and does not use tax person.

He filed 2020 and sent check for amount $123.45, the amount he owes. iRS cashed this check few days after he mailed 2020 return (back in Apr 2021).

He used the 2020 1040 SR form

Now IRS sent letter that he is entitled to $123.45, but that they did not receive his return.

The letter says file return, else he will not get $123.45 credit

The letter says if he already filed then re-file again and put signature with new date.

If he files again, won’t he still owe $123.45. Or does he need to file differently?

Before we contact IRS, we just wanted to know what is going on.

Thank you