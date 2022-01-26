I have a little more than 100k in my savings account. I have been keeping (and accumulating) that money in the savings account hoping to invest it in some kind of an asset (real estate etc.). However, I have been unable to find something solid to buy (an investment property for example) for some time and the 100k in my savings account is not making any money for me. What would be the best way to invest it, in stocks for example, so that, the investment is low risk, but would give me a higher return than keeping the money in the savings account? I believe, I could invest in an index fund, however, when I find the ideal property, I would need to use that money to buy that property; in that case, if my money was invested in an index fund, will I be able to take the money out when I need to make a purchase?