I've been in the US as non-resident and resident.

2014 - F1 - NR
2015 - F1 - NR
2016 - F1 - NR
2017 - F1 - NR
2018 - F1-OPT - R (filled 1040)
2019 - F1-OPT - R (filled 1040)
2020 - F1-OPT - R (filled 1040)

Now for 2021, my OPT ended and I left the country in June. I'm trying to figure out if I should file as Resident or Non-Resident for 2021.

Non-Resident would be favorable as I earned income outside the US after I left in June.

Question is: can I claim Closer Connection Exception to the Substantial Presence Test for Foreign Students for 2021 and file as NR after 3 years of filling as R? (I meet the 4 requirements).

Addendum:

Does your opinion change if I was to mention that I'd consider applying for an employer-based GC in the future?

