0

Using Charles Schwab data the TTM earnings for Ebay is 2.5B + 2.668B + 2.368B + 2.868B = 10.404B

Shares outstanding is 626M

So 10.404 B / 626 M = 15.9 EPS.

So PE is 58 / 15 = 3.86. How is Charles Schwab calculating the PE to be 21? I see they also are calculating the EPS to be 3.4. I've seen a couple other websites that are showing the same thing. Which is correct? Or are they both correct depending how it is calculated. They are just such different numbers I don't understand how they both could be correct.

Improve this question
New contributor
Mwspencer is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Mwspencer is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.