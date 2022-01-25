Using Charles Schwab data the TTM earnings for Ebay is 2.5B + 2.668B + 2.368B + 2.868B = 10.404B

Shares outstanding is 626M

So 10.404 B / 626 M = 15.9 EPS.

So PE is 58 / 15 = 3.86. How is Charles Schwab calculating the PE to be 21? I see they also are calculating the EPS to be 3.4. I've seen a couple other websites that are showing the same thing. Which is correct? Or are they both correct depending how it is calculated. They are just such different numbers I don't understand how they both could be correct.