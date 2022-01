I PURCHASED RIVIAN PRE IPO SHARES WITH MY STOCK HOLDING OF STARLINK PRE IPOS.THE COMPANY HAS SINCE FLOATED IN THE U.S. THERE WAS A LOCKOUT PERIOD BEFORE I COULD SELL. HOWEVER MY BROKER (SCOTT SORENSEN FROM CROWN HOLDINGS GROUP HONG KONG) TOLD ME HE COULD NEGOTIATE A SALE AT AN AGREED SHARE PRICE BEFORE THE LOCKOUT.THATS WHAT WE DID AND NOW HE IS ASKING FOR 86K USD. COMMISION PAID UP FRONT.I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THAT WOULD BE DEDUCTED FROM THE PAYOUT. HOW CAN I CONFIRM I ACTUALLY OWN THE SHARES.? AND IS THIS NORMAL PRACTICE?